Thailand speaker submits bid to disqualify 30 MPs

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai on Wednesday submitted a complaint to disqualify 30 MPs submitted by the Future Forward.

The MPs, mainly from the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat Party, had been accused of holding shares in a media company which is prohibited by the Constitution. If found guilty, the MPs could be disqualified.

Another complaint involving 11 additional MPs would be submitted later on Wednesday after rechecking the MPs' signatures, Chuan said. Future Forward had launched two petitions with the Speaker on June 4 and 6 involving 41 MPs.

The move could be seen as retaliation from Future Forward Party whose leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit had been accused of the same charge.