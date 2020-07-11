Thailand: Woman and 2 cats found dead in condo

In a suspected case of suicide, a woman was found dead along with two cats in the bathroom of her apartment in Lat Phrao.

Phaholyothin Police Station in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district was alerted on Friday night (July 10) to the case at a 24-storey condominium building.

Police broke into the room, which is on the sixth floor, and found smoke coming out of the bathroom.

They found the body of Wareerat (last name withheld), aged 32, lying on the floor next to two dead cats. Near the bodies was an electric stove filled with burning charcoal and an electric fan, both were left turned on. Police also found that the ventilation grill on the bathroom door was sealed with a plastic bag. Forensic staff estimated that the deceased had been dead for at least six hours.

A friend of the deceased, who is the one who called the police after she could not contact Wareerat, reportedly told police that the deceased was working as an employee in a private company and lived alone with her pets.

Police also reportedly found a book on depression on a bookshelf in the room. There were no signs of struggle or theft.

Police will review the CCTV footage to see if anyone had visited the room during the time of death. The deceased’s body was sent to Police General Hospital for detailed autopsy.