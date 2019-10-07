Thailand's deputy PM's jet flight prompts outrage over spending

Thailand's deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon has once again become a lightning rod for public suspicion of military leadership and government spending after photographs emerged of him disembarking a 1.14 billion baht (S$50.3 million) police jet.
On the weekend, photos of Prawit disembarking the six-passenger Dassault Falcon 2000S plane went viral. Prawit was saluted by a flight attendant and other officers following a trip to Lopburi province, about 100km from Bangkok.
Prawit was commander-in-chief of the Thai army from 2004-05 and attained the rank of general. He served as defence minister from 2008-11 before resuming the post and also becoming deputy prime minister following the 2014 coup.
He was last year cleared of corruption over 25 luxury watches worth almost 40 billion baht, which he failed to declare as assets.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission said there was "insufficient evidence" he deliberately filed a false declaration or intentionally concealed information. Nevertheless, Prawit has come to embody much of the public unease regarding extravagant spending. Activist Srisuwan Janya filed a complaint to the State Audit Commission, calling for a probe into the purchase of the plane, which was added to the Royal Thai Police fleet in September. Addressing reporters, Srisuwan questioned the need for such expensive transport on such a short trip and asked: "How necessary it is for the Thai Police to buy such luxurious aircraft when there are already some 71 aircraft in its fleet?" Srisuwan also claimed the jet was bought for 350 million baht more than market price and asked: "Why does Thailand always buy things at a higher price? Is there something being hidden from the public?" A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police on Monday said the jet had been used for the police chief on several flights because it does not require frequent refuelling and is suitable for various conditions and runway sizes. Thai officials regularly use helicopters for short domestic trips but, according to the police spokesman, a helicopter cannot fly in all weather and has fewer seats. Suspicion over government spending has deepened since the junta came to power in 2014 and this simmering discontent contributed to the online backlash against the images of Prawit using the jet. One Facebook user commented: "What is most depressing is they will run the country again because some of us voted for them." Another commented: "What right do they have to spend the national budget this way? Doctors and nurses are waiting to reimburse their salary and teachers receive such low wages. This really angers me." In January, the army announced the purchase of 14 Chinese tanks for 2.4 billion baht. In February, the Ministry of Defence signed another deal to buy more armoured vehicles from China worth 2.2 billion baht. READ ALSO: North Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report "The public questions governance because this is not the first time the junta spent at will," said Olarn Tinbangteow, an associate professor of political science at Burapha University. "Earlier arms purchases provoked unanswered questions and it shows that the checks and balances system was missing. "However, the military will find spending like this harder in the future once the checks system is in place. They will find that their work will become harder if they and their close aides continue to behave in the same way as before." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
