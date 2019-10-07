Thailand's deputy PM's jet flight prompts outrage over spending

Thailand's deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon has once again become a lightning rod for public suspicion of military leadership and government spending after photographs emerged of him disembarking a 1.14 billion baht (S$50.3 million) police jet.

On the weekend, photos of Prawit disembarking the six-passenger Dassault Falcon 2000S plane went viral. Prawit was saluted by a flight attendant and other officers following a trip to Lopburi province, about 100km from Bangkok.

Prawit was commander-in-chief of the Thai army from 2004-05 and attained the rank of general. He served as defence minister from 2008-11 before resuming the post and also becoming deputy prime minister following the 2014 coup.

He was last year cleared of corruption over 25 luxury watches worth almost 40 billion baht, which he failed to declare as assets.