Thailand's famed floating market reopens with free boat rides

Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, a tourist attraction popular with Thais and foreign visitors, will reopen to the public this weekend.

The Damneon Saduak district chief said today (May 27) that businesses in the area, including the floating market, were suffering after being forced to close temporarily under the government lockdown. As a result, tourism revenue had plummeted in the province.

In a bid to revive local tourism, Damnoen Saduak district office has joined with entrepreneurs including boat-stall vendors to organise a floating market on May 30-31.

Tourists who visit the market this weekend can take free boat tours to explore the natural surroundings and local way of life.