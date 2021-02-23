Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket

Thailand’s first group of foreign tourists arrived in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 21) after undergoing Covid-19 tests and are now completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine at Sri Panwa Hotel.

The 59 tourists from different European countries flew from Indonesia. This is in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s resolution last year to allow foreign tourists to return to Thailand, provided they complete their 14-day quarantine in an allocated hotel.

Phichet Panapong, deputy Phuket governor, said the group will be monitored and evaluated during the 14-day period and if everything goes well, this will be used as a model to help with the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector.

