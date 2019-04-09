Thailand's first psychiatric hospital seeks to dispel 'scary' hospital myth

Thailand's first psychiatric hospital is trying to shake off its frightening or comical image.

Srithanya Hospital has earned that image via comedies, films and more.

"We want to eradicate the old perception about Srithanya Hospital. We hope society stops seeing this hospital as a scary or comical place," the hospital's adviser Nitipong Honark, also a famous songwriter, said about the #IAMFROMSrithanya initiative.

The campaign aims to portray Srithanya as a friend to people with mental health problems.

"It's a clean, beautiful and pleasant place," Nitipong said.

The negative perception about psychiatric facilities partly causes some Thais to be reluctant to seek help from psychiatrists even when they need it.

It is estimated that about seven million Thais have had psychiatric problems but a large number of them have kept quiet about their symptoms, let alone gone to psychiatrists, because Thai society has stigmatised such patients.

"Those with mental health problems feel they are labelled as weaklings and losers so, in order to avoid the stigma, they don't come forward," said the Mental Health Department's director-general Dr Kiattibhoom Vongrachit.

He said many people with psychiatric problems can continue to lead their normal lives, even while undergoing treatment.

"The faster they seek help, the better," Kiattibhoom said.

He insisted that no one should be afraid of visiting psychiatric hospital because they are not frightening places.

To get rid of the negative image, Srithanya Hospital even staged an open house to let media see what goes on behind its gates.

"We hope society gets a better and right understanding of our hospital," Srithanya Hospital's director, Dr Sirisak Thitidilokrat, said. "I hope patients have the courage to speak up if they have been to Srithanya. Society should neither stigmatise them nor harm their human dignity."

He said Srithanya had enjoyed significant development in recent years, integrating ICT technologies and even offering special-hour clinics.

Last year, it treated 126,200 outpatients, up by 0.9 per cent on 2017.

Of those treated, 37 per cent suffered from schizophrenia, 14.1 per cent had depression, 8.1 per cent had bipolar disorder, 5 per cent struggled with anxiety and 3.54 per cent developed psychotic symptoms due to physical defects. The 750-bed hospital has achieved occupancy rates as high as 85.3 per cent.