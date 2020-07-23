Thailand's legendary cannibal and serial killer finally laid to rest

Si Quey, Thailand's legendary cannibal and serial killer, was finally laid to rest after spending 60 years on display in a Bangkok Museum.

His mummified body was removed from Siriraj Hospital's museum to Wat Bang Praek Tai temple in Nonthaburi province on Thursday (July 23) and rites were scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Si Quey was sentenced to death on September 18, 1959, for allegedly murdering eight-year-old Somboon Boonyakan in Rayong. He was caught trying to burn the boy's corpse after allegedly removing his heart and liver.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

He was also accused of killing five other children from different provinces, and his reported confession had the country horrified as he was quoted as saying that he liked the taste of children's intestines and internal organs.

In fact, this case gave birth to Thailand's very own bogeyman, and Thai parents are often heard telling naughty children "don't… or Si Quey will come and eat you".

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Last year, however, a group of sympathisers launched a petition to give Si Quey his dignity and a proper funeral. The group also had Siriraj Hospital change the label above Si Quey's mummified body from "Cannibal" to "Death Row Prisoner".

Though no relatives have shown up to claim the body, Si Quey was finally able to rest in peace on Thursday.