Thailand's New Year Grand Sale 2019 to kick off December 15

Shopping is all set to become a whole lot cheaper over the festive season with the launch of the "New Year Grand Sale 2019" campaign.

Wichai Phochanakit, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said that following discussions with more than 20 consumer product manufacturers, department stores and retailers, provisional agreement had been reached to kick off the campaign on December 15 for a full month.

The aim is help reduce the cost of living as a New Year gift for the people and according to Wichai, it will offer bigger discounts than last year or up to 80 per cent."

Wichai further explained that this campaign is part of the department's measures to alleviate people's financial burden during economic slowdown according to Prime Minister's policy.

"Products to be featured in the campaign will include consumer products, clothes, food, OTOP and community products, and more," he said.

"The event will be held at all branches of participating department stores and retailers, which will be a good way to stimulate the economy around the year end."

The Department of Internal Trade has been organising New Year Grand Sale campaigns for five consecutive years.