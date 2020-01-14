Thailand's Pa Kia Highland becomes tourist draw

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Supachai Petchtewee
The Nation/Asia News Network

Pa Kia Highland Agricultural Research Station under the Faculty of Agriculture, Chiang Mai University, has become increasingly popular among tourists to Doi Luang Chiang Dao, even though the site is located in remote land high up in the mountain.

The station provides a camping area and facilities, but visitors have to bring their own tents and bedding.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Cottages are also available at the station but in very limited number.

People have to travel by pick-up truck or powerful bikes through a laterite road and up high slopes of the rocky mountain.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Despite a challenging time travelling there, visitors say it was certainly worth the effort, with the beautiful scenario of nature at day, especially the wild Himalayan cherry trees during winter, and clear starry skies at night.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
More about
Thailand travel Tourist attractions camping nature

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann: Always invincible, never invisible
Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann: Always invincible, never invisible
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal roles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal roles
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Man out on bail for cheating charges allegedly kidnapped in Thailand
Man out on bail for cheating charges allegedly kidnapped in Thailand
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Maid jailed for mixing bodily fluids into family&#039;s food, stealing over $17,000
Maid jailed for mixing bodily fluids into family's food, stealing over $17,000

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES