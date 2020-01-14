Thailand's Pa Kia Highland becomes tourist draw

Pa Kia Highland Agricultural Research Station under the Faculty of Agriculture, Chiang Mai University, has become increasingly popular among tourists to Doi Luang Chiang Dao, even though the site is located in remote land high up in the mountain.

The station provides a camping area and facilities, but visitors have to bring their own tents and bedding.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Cottages are also available at the station but in very limited number.

People have to travel by pick-up truck or powerful bikes through a laterite road and up high slopes of the rocky mountain.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Despite a challenging time travelling there, visitors say it was certainly worth the effort, with the beautiful scenario of nature at day, especially the wild Himalayan cherry trees during winter, and clear starry skies at night.