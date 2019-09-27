For Thailand's 'pretties', wages high, but also risk

PHOTO: Instagram/whiskeydev2
The Nation/Asia News Network

The recent death after a Bangkok party of a "pretty" - a young woman hired by businesspeople to promote sales - has raised concerns over personal safety in this offshoot of the entertainment business.

As police continue to investigate the cause of the woman's death, citizens are debating the merits of the trade and some of those involved in it are sharing their life stories. 

One pretty described her experience in the job as a "lesson in survival". 

A reporter for Bangkok Biz News Online has collected such revelations in a bid to explain why so many women want to work as a pretty, the main bait for which is promises of high wages. 

The "Teambigkren" Facebook page says such freelance jobs in entertainment - known as N-jobs - come in several forms (see graphic).

PHOTO: The Nation

High wages are indeed available, but there is also often risk to health and even life, such as when ill-intentioned individuals are prepared to drug a pretty to take advantage of her while she's unconscious or semi-conscious. 

Gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB) is known in Thai as the "virginity-loss drug".

A stimulant, it increases alertness but also sexual libido. And it's readily found in many pubs, whether in tablet, powder or liquid form. The clear liquid is the most possible because it's easily mixed in a drink unnoticed.

One pretty interviewed for Bangkok Biz News said most people believe that the work, for which no college degree is required, pays Bt3,000 to Bt5,000 (S$135 to S$225) a night.

But income is uneven and, far more importantly, your virginity and health are often at risk. 

"You spent three to five hours mingling with people, drinking, mixing drinks and giving massages, so it's important to know your limits, know how to refuse, don't drink too much, don't drink from the customer's glass and don't forget to stay in contact with your relatives," she said. 

"If possible, you should take friends with you and have someone ready to take you home." 

More about
Thailand Drugs Models

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

SERVICES