Thailand's richest man buys full-page newspaper ads in Hong Kong to call for peace

Dhanin Chearavanont, the Thai industrialist who heads one of Asia's wealthiest families, has added his voice to a growing chorus of condemnation against ongoing violence in 12 weeks of street protests in Hong Kong, taking out advertisements to call for peace.

The head of Thailand's Chearavanont family and senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) called for peace and social order to return to Hong Kong's streets, in front-page advertisements under his ethnic Chinese name Chia Kok Min in the Oriental Daily News, Sing Tao Daily and Ming Pao.

Dhanin, who turned 80 in April, is no stranger to Hong Kong. His investment holding company CP Pokphand listed in Hong Kong as early as in 1988, and his sprawling conglomerate is a shareholder in scores of publicly listed companies, including a 23.3 per cent as the largest stake owner of Ping An Insurance Group, China's No. 1 insurer by capitalisation.

The Chinese-language advertisements add Dhanin's voice to Li Ka-shing, head of Hong Kong's wealthiest family, and Hopewell Holdings' founder Gordon Wu Ying-sheung in urging for restraint on both sides of a political divide, as what began on June 9 as a peaceful march against a controversial extradition bill has transformed into almost three months of street violence.

Even though Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has declared the bill "dead," her reluctance to withdraw it has spawned more rallies, which have deteriorated as protesters clashed with police regularly.