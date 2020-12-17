Thailand's 'Spiderman' thief nabbed again after stealing from temples

A thief called Kid Spiderman, who was recently released from prison, has landed behind bars again after stealing from several temples.

Somkid Taem-ngam, 33, was traced to an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district on Thursday (Dec 17), where police found several stolen items.

He had pilfered valuables from Wat Phai Lom temple in Nakhon Pathom on Dec 7 and was planning more raids with a friend who is expected to be released from prison soon.

Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poonsawat has warned temples to beware of people with suspicious behaviour.

The man got his nickname when he was spotted using a zip line to come down from a ceiling to steal. He was last arrested in 2016.