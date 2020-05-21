Thailand's state of emergency could be extended for another month

The National Security Council (NSC) will again ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to extend the state of emergency for another month until June 30.

The state of emergency was last month extended to May 31, after a similar request from the NSC.

NSC secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said on Thursday (May 21) that it will also ask the centre and the Cabinet to consider the third phase of lockdown relaxation and the curfew reduction.

He said citizens had cooperated well with the first and second phases of relaxation, as shown by the falling infection rate and widespread practise of preventive measures.

However, the office is concerned about new Covid-19 cases arriving from foreign countries, and says measures must be found to deal with international travel when it restarts.

Somsak added that the emergency decree helped the Prime Minister run the country during the pandemic and was not a political tool, as some claimed.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.