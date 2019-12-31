Thailand's wild cherry trees to bloom a month early

Thailand's answer to Japan's sakura - Himalayan cherry trees - will bloom earlier than usual, an official National Parks and Protected Areas Innovation Centre of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation revealed on Monday (Dec 30).

The official forecast that wild Himalayan trees will bloom throughout Doi Khun Sathan mountaintop and Khun Sathan Water Source Research Station at the beginning of January with the flowers starting to be visible between January 1 and 5.

"Normally, these trees bloom in late January," the official said. "This year, the weather has been cold, with the temperature plummeting to 4 degrees Celsius during December 5-7 and no rain.

"The official invited tourists to enjoy the beauty of wild Himalayan cherry blossoms and the cold weather of 10-15 degrees Celsius at Khun Sathan National Park in Nan.

"Tourists can buy winter vegetables and fruits grown in the Royal project, as well as visit the Hmong hilltribes in Khun Sathan," he said, adding that further information could be obtained by calling the national park's tourist information centre at (087) 173 9549 and (095) 148 1645.

Khun Sathan National Park is located in Na Noi and Na Muen district and is spread over 285,826 rai. It features a variety of forested areas including deciduous, dry dipterocarp, pine, tropical rain and dry evergreen.

Wildlife includes tigers, Asiatic black bear, the Northern red muntjac, Siamese hare, hill myna, racket-tailed drongoes and butterfly lizards.

To get there by car, take Highway 101 (Yontrakit Koson Road) from Phrae for 50 kilometres, then turn right at Huai Kaet village into Highway 1216 and go through Khun Sathan village.

The park headquarters are about 24 km further on.