Thais cry for help as software rejects them for Covid-19 handout

A new group of people who did not receive the government's Bt5,000 (S$220) cash handout marched to the Finance Ministry on Wednesday (April 29) demanding payment.

Crowds gathered at the ministry's gate No 4 at 9am asking for help.

Chor Chanpan, 56, said the software had rejected her for the subsidy even though she works as a merchant and was directly affected by the crisis.

She said that the website www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com said that she was not affected by the Covid-19 situation because some of her products can still be sold.

Meanwhile, "K Yaowarat" volunteers showed up to distribute aid packages among the crowd.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.