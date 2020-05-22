Thais scolded for not wearing face masks, threatened with $900 fine

People in Kalasin province have been warned they face a fine of Bt20,000 (S$900) if they fail to wear a face mask in public.

The warning was issued by Governor Chaitawat Niemsiri and broadcast via the Kalasin Public Relations Office Facebook page on Thursday (May 21).

The governor said that many people in the northeastern province were placing themselves at risk of catching Covid-19 because they were still not wearing masks outdoors.

“To create awareness among people and prevent the spread of the disease, we issued an announcement to order everyone in the province to wear face masks,” he said.

“People who violate this directive will face fines of up to Bt20,000.”

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.