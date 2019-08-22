Thais told to mind that trash, as plastic claims another animal

Chananya Karnjanasaka, a veterinarian at the Protected Area Regional Office 1, posted the image on August 21 of a dead deer on the "ReReef" Facebook page to raise public awareness about the indiscriminate disposal of plastic.

The deer's corpse was found in Khao Yai National Park on August 20, and autopsy showed that the animal had died from the consumption of 3 kilograms of pieces of plastic, such as plastic bags, cutlery and rope.

In response, the Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation has banned all single-use plastic in the area and has directed staff to inform every shop in the vicinity of national parks to control the use of plastic and manage waste properly.

"Mariam, the orphaned dugong, wasn't the only animal that has died from eating plastic. Elephants and deer have also been found with several kilos of plastic pieces in their stomach. Even though we are trying to apply strong regulations, people should also be more aware of the problem with plastic pollution," Chananya said.

She added that this incident proves that plastic pollution is not just limited to the oceans, and that people not be blind to the situation and think before they throw away their plastic.