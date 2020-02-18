Thais urged to postpone visits to Japan, Singapore amid virus threat

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Public Health Ministry has advised Thais planning trips to Singapore and Japan to postpone their visits, citing the rising number of people infected by the coronavirus in the two countries.

Permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry Dr Sukhum Kanchanapima said that the virus outbreak in the two countries had reached the third stage where local people who have no record of meeting with Chinese people are found to be infected.

Thais who visited Japan and Singapore in the past 14 days, and have fever, have to meet doctors and will get treatment free of charge, he said.

He said the situation in Thailand is at the second stage but it must brace for the advent of the third stage.

