These breakdancers in Hong Kong don't let disabilities stop their moves

As the hip-hop rhythm kicks in, Luca Patuelli lets go of his crutches, drops to the floor, and begins a swift sequence of power moves - back pins, swipes and floats.

He is leading a group of about 20 people, mostly elderly, at a sports centre in northwestern Tin Shui Wai. Nobody can keep up with his speedy moves, but all are infected by his enthusiasm and move to the music.

Occasionally they break out in applause, blown away by Patuelli's vigorous movements despite his physical disabilities.

The 35-year-old Canadian was born with arthrogryposis, a neuromuscular disorder affecting the bones and joints, and relies on crutches to walk, but that did not stop him from becoming a breakdancer.

Redouan Ait Chitt (centre) says dancing helped him understand his body better and discover possibilities with it. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He is the founder of an international dance group called ILL-Abilities, which has seven of the world's best breakdancers with various forms of disabilities.

He was in Hong Kong last week with team members Redouan Ait Chitt, 30, from the Netherlands, and Jacob Lyons, 43, from the United States. It was part of a project called "No Limits", co-presented by the non-profit Hong Kong Arts Festival and the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, to promote inclusiveness in communities through the arts.

"Dance is an international language," Patuelli says. "I love breakdance because of its culture, music, and the social aspect - people come together and encourage each other."

He was 15 when he was drawn to the music and the challenging movements of the athletic street dance, which became popular in the US in the 1970s.

He taught himself and, to adapt to his physical conditions, created a unique style, taking advantage of his upper body strength, and using crutches as an extension of his arms.

Members of ILL-Abilities unite people across the world through the power of dance. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Over the years, he has become a strong advocate for inclusion. To bring people of different abilities together through the power of dance, he established ILL-Abilities in 2007. The four other members of the group are from Chile, South Korea, and Brazil.

Patuelli says he has a simple message to share: no excuses and no limits.