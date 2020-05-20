These senior citizens in Sabah have been living in a dumpsite

The plight of an elderly couple living at a dumpsite here has gone viral on social media.

Amil Bela, 70, and Jurrah Abdul, 63, have been living in an old shack without running water or electricity at a former dumpsite in Jalan Damai in the Tawau district for the past four years.

Amil said they have no choice but to squat there as they have no money to rent rooms.

He also said that the couple used to squat in other areas but were forced to move a few times when the authorities and landowners came to demolish the structures.

He thanked the dumpsite landowner for allowing them to dwell on that plot for these past few years.

Amil said they have no children and have nothing else to wish for but to spend the rest of their lives together peacefully, no matter where they are.

"We have relatives in Semporna but we do not wish to trouble or add on to their burdens by moving in with them. Besides, we have neighbours who have been helping us with food and other daily essentials from time to time, " he said.

They rear chickens and plant whatever vegetables they can at the area for food and gather rainwater to use for drinking and washing.

"If anyone is willing to fix our zinc roof which leaks during rainy days, it is good enough, " Amil said.

It is learnt that there are individuals who are arranging for assistance to be rendered to the couple soon.