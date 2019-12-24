Thieves rob Hong Kong jewellery store and local businessman of $209,000, sparking police hunt

Hong Kong police were on Monday hunting two groups of thieves after a jewellery shop was burgled and a businessman robbed in the same district within 90 minutes, with about HK$1.2 million (S$209,000) worth of valuables stolen.

Six masked robbers stormed the jewellery shop on Shanghai Street, Yau Ma Tei, at 12.16 pm, smashing glass cabinets with a sledgehammer and snatching gold ornaments, police said.

A police source said the thieves were all men, all wore caps, masks and black clothes, and were of Chinese and South Asian descent.

One had a hammer and two others brandished knives during the robbery, the source said, adding that the culprits fled before police arrived.

The force initially said the gang stole more than HK$1 million worth of gold ornaments, but the source said officers were still determining what was taken and its exact value.

The shop's owners, a couple in their 70s, were inside the property at the time but were not injured.

The attack came an hour and a half after a local businessman was robbed about 300 metres away, on Man Ming Lane.

Police were still searching for the two robbers, who attacked the Hong Kong resident near Yau Ma Tei MTR station, stealing HK$200,000 which he had withdrawn from a nearby bank.

The victim of a robbery was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"The two culprits were wearing caps, masks and black clothes, and hit the victim on the head with a wooden rod several times and pinned him to the floor before snatching his bag, containing HK$200,000," the source said.

The source said the two robbers - believed to be Chinese men in their 20s - fled on foot towards Tsim Sha Tsui before police arrived, and it was likely they had targeted the victim while he was in the bank.

The victim was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital with head injuries. It was understood he had withdrawn the money to assist his family's business.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of robberies reported across Hong Kong in the past six months, as anti-government protests and violent clashes occupy police resources.