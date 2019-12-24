Thieves rob Hong Kong jewellery store and local businessman of $209,000, sparking police hunt

Hong Kong police were on Monday hunting two groups of thieves after a jewellery shop was burgled and a businessman robbed in the same district within 90 minutes, with about HK$1.2 million (S$209,000) worth of valuables stolen.
Since August, local police have stopped patrolling city streets on foot because of the protests and the perceived risk of being attacked. Instead, they have patrolled only in vans. The annual winter crime-fighting campaign, during the Christmas and New Year season, was also cancelled because police resources have been tied up with protests. There was about one robbery every day in October, according to police, up from one every two or three days in 2018. On Sunday night, three masked robbers looted a watch shop in the city's shopping district Causeway Bay at about 7 pm, after threatening staff with a fake gun. The trio made off with 12 watches worth about HK$600,000. Police expressed concern on Monday over the worsening crime situation in the past six months. They said the number of burglaries had surged 44 per cent to 2,056 in the first 11 months this year over the same period in 2018 while robberies rose 28 per cent, to 170. Chief Superintendent Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen of the police public relations branch said: "Last year, we recorded the lowest crime rate in 44 years … However, very sadly, the violent stance of rioters has pushed our rule of law to the brink of total collapse. "Since June, there has been a significant increase in hard crimes including burglary, arson and armed robberies. There have been certain cases involving genuine firearms. What's worse is that some lawless people wilfully obstruct police from carrying out their duties." Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah of the organised crime and triad bureau added: "We are very concerned about firearms entering Hong Kong borders." He said guns could have been smuggled by mailing separate pieces, or brought in by people or hidden among the cargo. Li said police would co-operate with other departments to catch those involved. "We are also in communication with law enforcers overseas to tackle this issue," he said. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
