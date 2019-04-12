Thin-skinned mobile gamer in Indonesia stabs shopkeeper for laughing

JAKARTA - A man reportedly stabbed a shopkeeper in Cimpaeun subdistrict, Depok, West Java, on Wednesday because he thought the victim was laughing at him.

The victim, Hari Alamsyah, 24, said that he and his friend were playing an online game on their mobile phones at the time.

While playing, Hari and his friend occasionally laughed. At one point, Hari laughed at the exact time the alleged perpetrator, identified as N, was passing by.

"Maybe the perpetrator thought I was laughing at him," Hari said, adding that N then scolded him.

Hari said he and his friend thought that the incident was over when the perpetrator left, but N came back with a machete.

However, a crowd had gathered and before N had the chance to attack Hari a second time, he was reportedly restrained and forcibly taken to the Cimanggis Police in Depok.

Depok Police crime unit chief Comr. Deddy Kurniawan confirmed the incident.

"Yes, the perpetrator is currently being questioned by the Cimanggis Police," he said on Wednesday as quoted by Kompas.com.

Due to the incident, Hari received two stitches in his abdomen and 11 stitches in his leg. He only suffered scratches on his back.