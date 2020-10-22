Think-tank condemns dismissal of Indonesian police general on basis of homosexuality

The Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR) has raised concerns over the National Police’s recent dismissal of a one-star police general based on their sexual orientation, calling it a discriminatory gesture that contradicted the 1945 Constitution.

The prosecution of the high-ranking officer for reportedly being involved in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) relationship was inherently unlawful since it concerned an individual’s rights to privacy and freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution, ICJR executive director Erasmus Napitupulu said.

He called on the National Police to look no further than its own circular issued in 2015 regarding the handling of hate speech against certain communities to understand how the dismissal of the high-ranking officer, identified in media reports only as Brig. Gen. EP, contradicted even the police’s own values.

“The circular prohibits discrimination against communities, including those based on gender and sexual orientations,” Erasmus said in a written statement issued on Wednesday.

“If anything, the police ought to protect minority groups, rather than discriminate against them.”

Tribunnews.com recently reported that EP was being investigated by the police’s internal affairs division (Propam) over possible same-sex relations.

Insp. Gen. Sutrisno Yudi, the National Police’s assistant for human resources, said EP was undergoing legal proceedings due to his alleged violation of the police’s ethics code.

EP had also been removed from his position as a penalty for the so-called insubordination.

Erasmus said the Indonesian Military (TNI) recently reiterated its firm rejection against personnel involved in LGBT relationships following a statement from the head of the Military Chamber at the Supreme Court, retired Maj.

Gen Burhan Dahlan, who revealed that there were LGBT people within the military and police forces.

He urged the National Police, the TNI and the Supreme Court to reassess their stance on marginalised groups, as well as to remove any discriminatory internal policies and refrain from any repressive measures to ensure inclusiveness.