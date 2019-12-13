Thousands cheer as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn wraps up coronation with barge procession

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried on a sedan-chair after taking part in the royal barge procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

Flanked by more than 2,000 oarsmen rowing to a steady drumbeat, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn travelled down Bangkok's Chao Phraya river as part of a 52-barge flotilla on Thursday, marking the final event of his coronation.

The flotilla comes seven months after the monarch was crowned in an elaborate three-day affair that involved sacred bathing rituals and a grand procession where he was carried on a palanquin around Bangkok's historic old quarter to greet the public.

Thousands of well-wishers dressed in royal yellow sat along the riverbanks, cheering on the king who wore a feather-adorned hat and Queen Suthida, his fourth wife, as they passed on a gilded Suphannahong - or "Golden Swan" - barge.

Seated next to them was Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, the king's 14-year-old son from his third marriage, while his two daughters from previous marriages were on a separate barge decorated with a pink exterior and naga-head figurines.

The Thai king is carried on a sedan-chair. PHOTO: Reuters

The river procession allows Thais a rare chance to see the royal family in the flesh - a prospect that drew elderly supporters.

"I am so excited because this is my last chance," 69-year-old Renu Thanadauksorn said.

Having seen rehearsals on television, Youngyut Maeaksamut said he had wanted to experience the grandeur in person.

"I wanted to see the real thing, the actual ceremony, for once," said the 66-year-old, who had waited in the sun for hours before to see the procession float past.

A marching band is seen during the road procession. PHOTO: Reuters

Public transport fares on Bangkok's skytrain and underground subway were waived for the day, and onlookers were served complimentary meals while they waited.

The traditional event - which also drew foreign dignitaries and diplomats - originated from the river journeys of ancient Thai kings as they lead their battle flotillas into war.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida take part in a royal barge river procession. PHOTO: Reuters

Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne after the 2016 death of his father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who remains widely adored in Thailand and was revered as the country's moral authority.

Since he took the throne, the assertive monarch has strengthened his security detail and retained direct control over the palace's multibillion-dollar fortune.

The river procession allows Thais a rare chance to see the royal family in the flesh. PHOTO: Reuters

The flotilla had originally been scheduled for October 24, but was moved to mid-December due to worries over "water conditions and weather".

Days later the 67-year-old king stripped his royal consort of all titles for displaying "disloyalty" and acting "against the appointment of the queen".

Spectators watch the royal barge procession on the Chao Praya River in Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP

The public downfall of 34-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi provided a rare glimpse into the inscrutable private lives of Thailand's ultra-wealthy and powerful monarchy.

The royal family sits at the apex of Thai society, and is protected by some of the world's harshest anti-defamation laws.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES