Thousands hit Hong Kong streets in bid to end police campus siege

The stand-off between radical protesters barricaded inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University and riot police threatening mass arrests continued without a solution into the early hours of Tuesday.

About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave the campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later. Others, except for accredited journalists, were told they would be arrested once they stepped out.

A police source said those who surrendered without a fight could expect lenient punishment, but all entrapped protesters had to answer to the law.

With police showing no intention of storming the campus and besieged activists unwilling to give up, a stalemate ensued.

Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang Yok-sing and University of Hong Kong legal scholar Eric Cheung Tat-ming entered the PolyU campus with a police escort at around 11pm.

When asked about the visit, Tsang said he was there to "help those who want to leave".

Earlier attempts by various groups to negotiate a peaceful solution failed. University board directors, teachers, parents and lawmakers trying to enter the campus were turned back by officers.

At nightfall, thousands of the radicals' supporters who gathered in Jordan and Tsim Sha Tsui tried to relieve the police siege by force.

They battled riot officers in the bustling streets of central Kowloon throughout the night, with tear gas and petrol bombs exchanged at rapid intervals.

Protesters and riot police face off on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Those who stayed on the campus in Hung Hom also tried to break out and leave en masse.