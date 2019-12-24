Thousands join Hong Kong rally to condemn crackdown on fundraising platform and call for sanctions against HSBC

Thousands gathered in downtown Hong Kong on Monday night for a rally to condemn a police crackdown on a major fundraising platform for anti-government protesters and to call for sanctions against HSBC, which shut down its account earlier.

Before the authorised rally began at 7 pm in Central, there were minor scuffles between protesters and riot police at a nearby pedestrian underpass, when officers checked booths distributing masks to participants. As police left the scene, they were verbally abused by protesters.

The organiser estimated 45,000 joined the assembly in Edinburgh Place, near the bank's Hong Kong headquarters. Police put the turnout at 3,300.

Last Thursday, police froze about HK$70 million (S$12.2 million) raised by activists via the Spark Alliance platform to support protesters and arrested four people for money laundering.

Officers suspect the funds were used for personal gain and other illegal activities, including participation rewards for young demonstrators.

But Sunny Cheung, one of the organisers of Monday's "Sparking the World Afire Assembly" and spokesman for a group called Hong Kong Higher Education International Affairs Delegation, said the police's action was arbitrary.

"This is actually detrimental to Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub," Cheung said. "We condemn the government for using politics to override the economy."

The organiser also called for action against HSBC, which closed Spark Alliance's bank account in November. Cheung urged the US government and businesses to sanction or boycott the banking giant.