Thousands of pigs allegedly dead from cholera dumped in North Sumatra rivers

JAKARTA - Thousands of pigs believed to have died from cholera have littered rivers and streets across North Sumatra in the past few days after they were allegedly discarded by their owners, raising fears of contamination and further spread of the virus.

In the provincial capital Medan, hundreds of pig carcasses were found along the Bederah River in Terjun subdistrict, Medan Marelan district, and near residential areas, causing residents to complain about the stench.

One of the residents, Jumadi, said it had been three days since residents saw pig carcasses floating on the Bederah River and on the riverbank.

"There are hundreds of pig carcasses floating along the river, contaminating the water. No one can (get rid of) them because of the stench," he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Jumadi, who lives 30m from the Bederah riverbank, said he did not know where the pigs had come from.

Dead pigs have also contaminated a river in Karing village in Berampu district, Dairi regency, which was commonly used by residents to do their laundry, bathe and even as a source of drinking water. The carcasses were believed to have been discarded in the river a few days ago, though the person or persons responsible remain unknown.

Meanwhile, in Balige, Toba Samosir regency, pig carcasses were found on Jl Raya Simanjalo on Monday. Residents and regency officials have cleaned up the street and buried the carcasses nearby.