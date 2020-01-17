Thousands visit Thai marijuana-based clinic within 10 days of opening

BANGKOK - The country's first marijuana-based clinic is bustling with patients just 10 days after it opened with more than 4,000 seeing the doctor and 12,000 people seeking appointments until March.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said many were interested in marijuana treatment, after he visited the marijuana-based clinic which is run under the supervision of the Health Minister.

The clinic has been visited by 4,639 patients, who had booked their appointments in advance through an application process.

Anutin added that the clinic has dispensed drugs that contain marijuana as an ingredient to patients who need it.

They included 8,094 hemp oil bottles using the Ajarn Decha formula and almost 2,000 traditional medicines.

Many of these patients came to treat insomnia, migraine disorders, pain in the joints and back pain among others.