Tidal flood warning issued after heavy downpour in Jakarta

JAKARTA -The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) announced on Tuesday (March 5) morning that water levels at the Pasar Ikan and Angke Hulu sluice gates in North Jakarta have increased following heavy rain in the city the night before.

As it updated on its official website bpbd.jakarta.go.id at 9am, BPBD Jakarta revealed that the Pasar Ikan sluice gate has been at Alert-III status since 1am when the water level reached 178cm. It rose to 207cm by 9am, increasing its status to Critical.

At Angke Hulu, the water level had risen from 165cm at 4am to 220cm at 9am. The gate is now at Alert-III status.

Through its official Twitter account, @BPBDJakarta, the agency warned people in several districts and subdistricts in North Jakarta be prepared for tidal floods. The areas are Kamal Muara, Kapuk Muara, Penjaringan, Pluit, Ancol, Marunda, Cilincing, Kalibaru and Kamal.

The Jakarta Post observed that flooding has swamped roads around the ITC Mangga Dua textile market in Ancol, North Jakarta, preventing shop owners and attendants from entering the premises.

The agency previously announced that some areas in West Jakarta were also prone to flooding, namely Rawa Buaya, East Cengkareng, West Cengkareng, North Kembangan, North Kedoya, Duri Kosambi, Kapuk and Kedaung Kaliangke.