Tiger suspected of fatal attacks on humans removed from Riau

A Sumatran tiger was captured by the Riau Natural Resources Conservancy Agency (BKSDA Riau) and removed to the Dharmasraya Sumatran Tiger Rehabilitation centre (PRHSD) in West Sumatra on Saturday as it was deemed to pose a danger to local people.

The tiger was captured by a joint BKSDA-police team on the grounds of PT Riau Indo Agropalma in Tanjung Simpang village, Pelangiran district, Indragiri Hilir regency, Riau province at 9am local time on Saturday.

According to Indragiri Hilir Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Warno, it took approximately nine hours to secure the tiger, which was captured in a box trap.

BKSDA Riau head Suharyono said that the tiger had to be captured because of recurring conflict between tigers and humans in the area since 2018 in which several residents were killed or injured.

"The response has taken a long time because the removal efforts must be conducted very carefully to avoid hurting the animal," he sai

He said that a joint team had been deployed to oversee the human-wildlife conflicts in the area since November 2019 and that a camera had been placed to observe the behaviour of the tigers there. "Finally, we found the tigers' habitat and identified an individual tiger that we suspect has attacked humans, often with fatal results."

Suharyono added that the joint team had done a lot of research and made trap modifications in order to make sure the tiger's capture and removal went off without a hitch.