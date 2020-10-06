Timely help saves Thailand couple 300km walk to see sick mother

Local rescue staff stepped in to help a jobless couple who had embarked on a 300km journey on foot from Nakhon Ratshasima to Phetchabun province, to visit the husband’s sick mother.

Somkit Tothongkrang, 48, and his wife, 47, set out on Tuesday (June 9) from the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratshasima.

The husband said that he was informed by his mother’s neighbours about her health condition, and decided to walk to visit her with his wife as he was unemployed and had no money due to the Covid-19 crisis.

He also added that the journey along the Mittraphap Road would have taken around four or five days.

However, the couple was assisted by local rescue staff.

The staff picked them up from the roadside and drove them to the bus terminal in Nakhon Ratshasima province.

The couple were also handed Bt1,200 (S$53) for expenditure.