Toddler in India drowns as parents watch TV

A toddler drowned in a barrel of water while her parents were absorbed with the rescue efforts aired on TV of a boy stuck in a borewell, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The tragedy about the two-year-old boy trapped inside the well had gripped India.

A couple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, who were watching the drama as it unfolded on their TV screen, soon realised that their two-year-old daughter Revathi Sanjana was nowhere to be seen.

They searched the house and were devastated to find her head down in a barrel of water kept in the bathroom.

Revathi had somehow climbed up the barrel.