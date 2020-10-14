Toddler's fatal fall raises suspicion in Thailand, governor orders probe

The death of a three-year-old boy who was brought to a hospital with a swollen forehead, bruised eyes and a broken arm has raised suspicions, while Kalasin governor has ordered an investigation.

Kalasin Hospital sent the child’s body to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for an autopsy on Saturday after realising that the boy’s medical reports do not match his relative’s claim that he had fallen off the bed and later collapsed in the bathroom.

The provincial office of social development and human security told Kalasin governor Songpol Jaigrim that the boy had several other injuries as well.

The governor then ordered relevant agencies including police and the prosecutors’ office to investigate the death and find out if the relatives’ claims are true.

The boy’s father, Watphong Salee, 31, who works as a teacher in Chiang Rai province, said he was shocked when he learned of the child’s death on Monday and does not believe that his son had died from a fall from the bed.