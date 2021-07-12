Tokyo Olympics: Security risk fears after volunteer uniforms put up for sale on Japanese auction sites

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have launched a campaign to stop volunteers selling their uniforms through auction sites, in the latest embarrassing glitch to the Games less than two weeks ahead of the opening ceremony.

As well as contravening the commitment that volunteers would not sell their uniforms, there is a concern that selling the equipment to unvetted individuals could present a security risk, even if it does not include secure access passes.

Each of the volunteers for the Games – known as the “field cast” – has been issued with kit provided by Asics Corp, including matching trousers, hats, short-sleeved shirts, jackets, socks, shoes and bags.

The clothing incorporates a bold blue and white chequered design that complements the official logo for the Games and the Paralympics, with Tokyo 2020 on the back of the shirts and jackets.

The uniforms were initially distributed in May last year, although many of the volunteers who originally signed up to support athletes and foreign delegations, as well as spectators arriving from overseas, have since withdrawn.

Organisers confirmed in early June that at least 10,000 of the original 80,000 volunteers have chosen to drop out, many concerned about the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Equipment issued to volunteers has been appearing in recent weeks on a number of online auction and flea market sites, including Mercari and Rakuma, going for as much as 10,000 yen (S$123).

Other items found online include the red-and-white clothing and hats issued to volunteers accompanying the Olympic flame on its journey around the nation.

Olympic officials and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have intervened to ask online operators to remove such items, although a number have already been sold.

The city government declined to comment on the reports, but the Yomiuri newspaper reported that there are concerns that illicitly obtained uniforms could be a security breach as they “could be used for criminal purposes”.

An official of the Tokyo organising committee told This Week in Asia that they were aware “that some volunteers have offered uniforms for sale on online auction sites and flea market apps”.

“As soon as we become aware of such listings, we request the site owner to remove them,” the official said.

“It is extremely regrettable if goods provided in good faith for volunteer activities are used for purposes other than those intended.”

“In order to prevent this from happening, we will continue to communicate with all volunteers, re-emphasising the rules governing volunteer participation and requesting them to re-familiarise themselves with the content of our training programmes.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.