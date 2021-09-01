Tokyo Paralympics: 40 policemen sent home in disgrace over booze, brawl and brothel visit

Around 40 police officers sent to provide security at the Tokyo Paralympics have been sent home for drinking, brawling with members of the public and frequenting a brothel.

The detachment from a special Yamanashi Prefectural Police security unit was in the Japanese capital to support local police at venues and to control traffic during the Games.

The unit's internal regulations stated that the men were not permitted to drink alcohol at their accommodation in Tokyo, but a number of the officers defied that ban on Saturday, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Despite the Covid-19 state of emergency and appeals from both the national and Tokyo metropolitan governments for people to stay at home and avoid public places, some of the officers then went out to bars in the Sumida district and became embroiled in an argument in the early hours of Sunday that developed into a fight with members of the public.

No one sustained serious injuries in the confrontation but a bystander summoned the police to intervene, at which point their identities were revealed.

Sources also told the paper that several of the officers had gone to a brothel during their stay in Tokyo. The entire unit was relieved of its duties in the capital and ordered to return to Yamanashi Prefecture on Monday (Aug 30).

Tokyo police are referring inquiries into the incident to Yamanashi police. In a statement issued to the UTY Yamanashi television station, the prefectural police said the allegations are being investigated and that "measures" will be taken.

Social media users have been quick to condemn the officers' behaviour, with commenters on the Yahoo Japan news site concurring that the incident is "shameful".

"It's embarrassing that they got drunk, went out and made a fuss with members of the public," said one post on the site. "I know their job is sometimes stressful, but it's the same for everybody and they need to follow the rules as well."

Another said: "They have brought shame on their colleagues in Yamanashi. They should be ordered to retire from the force."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.