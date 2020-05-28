Tokyo Tower reopens with stair-climbing challenge

Tokyo Tower, which has been closed since April 8 due to the coronavirus, reopened on Thursday. In order to avoid the "three Cs" - closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact environments, many visitors have to make their way up to the main deck, which is located 150 meters above the ground, using the external stairs.

Eighteen people, who were eager to attend the reopening, lined up at 9.00am at intervals of two meters in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

After having their temperature checked, they challenged the about-600-step-stair climb. While wearing a mask they encouraged each other by saying, "Just a little bit more. Let's keep going." It took about 15 minutes to reach the deck.

"I visited once a month before the tower closed," a 59-year-old restaurant employee from Saitama said. "It was tough to climb while wearing a mask, but I feel good, because it's been a long time since I've been."

The external stairs will be available between 9.00am and 8.00pm through June 14. Admission fees remain unchanged, for example ¥1,200 (S$15) per adult. If you want to use the elevator, the number of passengers allowed at one time is up to four.

