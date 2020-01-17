Tokyo university fires professor over 'will not hire Chinese' tweet

The University of Tokyo has sacked an associate professor over a series of anti-Chinese comments he posted on Twitter last year, triggering a heated debate online.

Shohei Ohsawa, an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher, "grossly damaged the honour and reputation" of the state-run university, it said in a Wednesday statement.

The 32-year-old, who runs blockchain and AI development company Daisy Co, tweeted between November and December that his firm "will not hire Chinese".

"I will not bother to hold an interview if [I learn the applicant is] Chinese. I will eliminate the applicant in document screening," he wrote, adding: "Workers with low performance levels deserve to be discriminated against in the context of capitalism."

Ohsawa had also tweeted that "lower-class citizens who do not understand Japanese" were speaking out against him.

The University of Tokyo cited other reasons for the disciplinary action, including Ohsawa's allegation that the Information, Technology, and Society in Asia course run by the institution was under the control of anti-Japanese forces. It also removed Ohsawa's profile from its faculty member information page.

In response, Ohsawa said his dismissal was "unfair" and that the university was "wrong in making light of Japan's AI technology development while valuing the diversity of various Asian countries".

He later apparently deleted the offensive posts and apologised for his comments, explaining that Daisy's employment policy was "a result of 'overlearning' by AI which excessively adapted itself to limited data".

Ohsawa's tweets sparked fiery exchanges on the microblogging platform, with users rallying behind the fired academic and launching a barrage of anti-China messages.

Some suggested the institution was forced to act as it had received funds from Chinese tech giant Huawei for research, and that Tokyo should follow the United States, which has warned that Beijing is looking to gain access to sensitive research.