Tokyo's Shibuya district to receive 'mature makeover'

Massive redevelopment projects will soon transform Tokyo's Shibuya district - long-known as a fashion and youth culture hub - into a "town for adults."

PARCO Co.'s flagship outlet Shibuya PARCO is in the midst of a $21 billion renovation. The company announced on June 18 that it will reopen the complex, which will also house offices, in late November as a "next-generation commercial facility" not just for young people. There are 19 floors above ground and three below.

The facility will feature a "store that does not sell products" at which products under development that utilize artificial intelligence will be exhibited. Cameras will analyse shoppers' reactions to the goods and use them for product improvement. The space for selling clothes will be reduced while more restaurants will open, representing a shift away from fashion.

Nintendo Co. also plans to open its first directly operated store in Japan as well as an interactive facility in the building.

The PARCO Theater will have 636 seats, up 50 per cent from the old theatre. The stage space will be expanded and the theatre will be positioned as a base to spread culture.

"Shibuya's social role is to disseminate information," Kozo Makiyama, PARCO president said at the announcement, expressing his desire to renew the facility's appeal as a cultural hotspot.

The company intends to increase the proportion of foreign tourists at the Shibuya store from about 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Shibuya PARCO opened in 1973. Through innovative advertising strategies and other means, it helped establish Shibuya as a fashion trendsetter in the 1980s.