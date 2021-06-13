Tombs from South Korea’s lost kingdoms of Gaya stand as a monument to human sacrifice

The clusters of cone-shaped burial mounds dotting the hills of Goryeong in South Korea have endured since the era of Gaya, the loosely knit federation of six or seven small kingdoms that prospered between the first and sixth centuries. They are also grisly reminders of the practice of human sacrifice.

The South Korean government has lobbied for the mounds – or tumuli – which contain the remains of royalty and nobility, to be recognised as a World Heritage Site.

“The designation of Gaya tombs as World Heritage would help bring back tourists,” Goryeong mayor Kwak Yong-hwan said, adding that tourism has fallen away during the coronavirus pandemic from an average of 150,000 visitors per year.

There are almost 800 Gaya tumuli, containing individual tombs numbering in the hundreds of thousands. They are evidence of the existence of the “lost kingdoms” barely mentioned in Korean history books .

By 412, the Gaya confederacy had disintegrated and was eventually conquered in 562 by the kingdom of Silla, which unified the Korean peninsula. History is written by the victors and Gaya was no exception.

Nevertheless, the Chinese history book Hou Hanshu recorded Gaya for its production of iron, which was sold to other Korean kingdoms and Japan.

Before official excavations of the Gaya tombs began in 1977, they were ransacked by thieves over the centuries but still contained an array of artefacts including pottery, jewellery, tolls and weapons.

Earrings unearthed from one of the Goryeong tombs. PHOTO: Handout There was also evidence of retinue sacrifices – known as sunjang or “accompanying burial” – which continued in Gaya until its last kingdom was absorbed by Silla. Their remains indicate they were either poisoned, strangled or bludgeoned to death.

Among the remains excavated were the bones of a 16-year-old servant girl, posthumously known as Songhyeon-yi, who was sacrificed and buried with her master 1,500 years ago in Changnyeong. Her remains were unearthed at the entrance to the burial chamber of a ruler of Changnyeong Gaya, and bore the scars of a hard life.

Using digital imaging technology, the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage build a life-size silicon statue of Songhyeon-yi, depicting a round-faced teenager with a broad forehead and wide eyes, a gilt-bronze ring dangling from her left ear. She stood 153cm in height, 7cm shorter than the average Korean girl her age today.

“Her tibia and fibula bones show marks that indicate the bones kept being worn out and healing back as she had to fall down on her knees repeatedly to serve someone,” the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage said in a 2010 report.

The statue of Songhyeon-yi, one of the human sacrifices. PHOTO: Haandout The largest sacrifices were made in Jisan-dong district in Goryeong county, where the remains of about 40 people were uncovered around the main burial chamber. They are believed to be the king’s retinue, including guards, horse drivers, treasurers and other servants.

That tomb, known as Goryeong No 44, was plundered during Japanese colonial rule and a priceless golden crown was believed stolen, before being sold to a Korean businessman.

“[The sacrifices] were [aged] from eight to 50 years old,” said Lee yong-ho, a Goryeong museum guide. “Some of them had traumatic injuries to their heads. Most of them were buried in rectangular burial cavities, hands straight down next to their waist or laid on their chests.”

Unesco plans to decide in December 2022 whether the Gaya tumuli will be afforded World Heritage status.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.