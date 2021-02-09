Topless Taiwanese models' car wash fundraiser falls short of $285 target

TAIPEI — A car wash fundraiser is a fun way to raise money for a good cause. Such charity events are commonly seen in western countries but not in Taiwan.

Against this backdrop, YouTube channel U2M2 recently invited three handsome Taiwanese men to wash cars with the goal of raising NT$6,000 (S$285) for public welfare.

The models show their muscles before washing cars.

PHOTO: U2M2

In the video, they first tried to flatter the female customers in the cars, making them elated. The car wash service let the first guest pay NT$2,000.

When they washed the second car, they even played games with the driver, saying sweet words along the way.

A macho man played with the female guest.

PHOTO: U2M2

After the game, the customers couldn’t help but say: “What a surreal experience.” All three guests were quite satisfied with the car wash service.

At the end of the video, the macho men announced that they had only raised a total of NT$4,800. The production team said they would make up for it to reach the expected amount of NT$6,000.

Responding to the video, many have left messages saying “The guests are happy to enjoy their good figures.” One commented: “One of them looks like Eddie Peng!”