Tossing new husband into snow deepens marriage in Japan town tradition

TOKAMACHI, Niigata — Seeking a deeper bond in a new marriage? Maybe tossing the groom into deep snow can help.

Such a unique Lunar New Year tradition was held on Friday (Jan 15) at Matsunoyama Onsen in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture.

The custom is said to have started as vengeance against a stranger who took a girl from the village, and has a history of more than 300 years.

Last year, the event was held at a different location due to shortage of snow, but returned to its usual setting this time after the area received over 2 metres of snow.

A 31 year-old man and his 35 year-old wife were chosen from applicants to participate in the event.

After his wife implored him to “look cool as you fly [in the air],” local men carried the husband away on their shoulders. The men counted out, “One, two, three,” before launching the husband high into the air. He hit the snow and rolled down the slope to where his wife was waiting.

Due to the pandemic, the serving of amazake hot rice drink was canceled.

“We kept the traditional culture going,” the husband said. “I am glad to be on a page of history.”