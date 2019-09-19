Tourism in crisis: Forest fires cause foreigners to cancel trips to Indonesia

Haze from forest fires shrouds a a mosque in Palangkaraya, central Kalimantan, in Indonesia.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Many foreign tourists who booked travel packages to Indonesia have reportedly cancelled their plans because of forest fires in Kalimantan and Riau, according to a report published by tempo.co on Wednesday.

The head of the Tourism Ministry's Tourism Crisis Center, Guntur Sakti, told tempo.co that foreign tourists from Malaysia and Singapore had scrapped their plans to visit the archipelago because of the still raging forest fires.

"There's a report from Riau, for instance, that a Malaysian group comprising 31 people had cancelled their trip to Indonesia," said Guntur on Wednesday.

The group's travel package value is said to have cost RM 18,600 (S$6,112).

Other travellers from Singapore have also reportedly cancelled plans to visit Riau, with their packages having cost Rp 50 million.

A group of 18 Malaysian golfers also postponed their trip to the archipelago, which is said to represent a loss of Rp 75 million.

"Two guests from Sri Lanka have also cancelled their plans to explore Riau," said Guntur, adding that the potential value of the visit was about $1,400 (S$1,928).

A loss of up to Rp 580 million already disbursed as down payments and sound-check fees was suffered by a concert promoter in the Alam Mayang Tourism Park in Pekanbaru, Riau.

According to Guntur, the forest fires might also lead the regional administration to temporarily close tourist attractions around the affected areas.

The ministry is currently still calculating the losses faced by tourism players across the six provinces affected by smog from the forest fires.

Guntur encouraged tourists who happen to be in the region to monitor official updates related to the forest fires. He also advised travellers who had already made plans to visit Riau to choose other Indonesian destinations instead.

More about
INDONESIA haze Tourism

TRENDING

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat &amp; other haze-related symptoms
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk

LIFESTYLE

I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don&#039;t know about
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

SERVICES