Tourism in crisis: Forest fires cause foreigners to cancel trips to Indonesia

Many foreign tourists who booked travel packages to Indonesia have reportedly cancelled their plans because of forest fires in Kalimantan and Riau, according to a report published by tempo.co on Wednesday.

The head of the Tourism Ministry's Tourism Crisis Center, Guntur Sakti, told tempo.co that foreign tourists from Malaysia and Singapore had scrapped their plans to visit the archipelago because of the still raging forest fires.

"There's a report from Riau, for instance, that a Malaysian group comprising 31 people had cancelled their trip to Indonesia," said Guntur on Wednesday.

The group's travel package value is said to have cost RM 18,600 (S$6,112).

Other travellers from Singapore have also reportedly cancelled plans to visit Riau, with their packages having cost Rp 50 million.

A group of 18 Malaysian golfers also postponed their trip to the archipelago, which is said to represent a loss of Rp 75 million.