Tourist beaten over Chiang Mai bar bill

A German tourist on Thursday filed a complaint with police, saying he was assaulted by staff at an allegedly over-priced karaoke bar in Chiang Mai. He said he refused to pay the Bt10,000 (S$426) bill.

The 35-year-old Arthur Wojciechowski, who sustained facial bruises, told Muang Chiang Mai deputy inspector Boworn Somboon that he was strolling near Tha Pae Gate when a tuk-tuk driver invited him to visit the "Together Karaoke" bar on Chang Klan Road on March 26.

Several women sat with him and he himself drank four small beers but the bill came at Bt10,000.

He said he tried to call the police but the staff attacked him, before forcing him to pay Bt5,000 and dumping him outside the bar.

A passerby called an ambulance.

The bar owner would be interviewed, Boworn said.

Chang Khlan apparently has several unlicensed karaoke bars used to trick foreigners with high bills and assaulting them if they refuse to pay. Many closed after a police crackdown but had since reopened, a source said.

Last October, a Korean man filed a complaint against a Chiang Mai karaoke bar for forcing him to pay a Bt160,000 bill. The man managed to get Bt120,000 back after negotiations with the bar owner.