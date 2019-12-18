Tourist damages antique table while taking selfie at Yogyakarta Palace museum

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A local tourist knocked over and broke a 80-year-old wooden table at the Yogyakarta Palace museum during an attempt at a selfie on Monday.

The antique three-legged table, which is part of the museum's collection and was displayed on a small plywood stage, was once used by sultan Hamengkubuwono VIII, who reigned between 1921 and 1939.

After the 40-year-old female tourist, reportedly from Bandung, West Java, recklessly climbed the stage to take a selfie, the base of the stage fell down and one of the table's legs broke, according to museum attendant Bekel Purakso Wiarjo, who witnessed the incident.

"The tourist came at about 12 noon," he added as quoted by tempo.co.

A clear sign prohibiting visitors from climbing the display area was already displayed on the stage.

The table is part of a set of well-preserved gilded furniture consisting of four chairs and a table adorned with carvings and red velvet cushions.

Bekel said no attendant was near the area at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, the visitor, when confronted by museum management, said that someone had allowed her to take a selfie on the stage.

The total cost to repair the damages could be from Rp 400,000 (S$38.60) to Rp 500,000. "However, the tourist said she can only give us Rp 50,000," said Bekel.

More about
Tourism Tourist attractions Museums & galleries

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES