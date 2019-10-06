Tourist deaths in Indonesian province caused by lack of safety standards: Officer

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A local disaster mitigation agency officer in Bangka Belitung Islands blamed the managements of tourist destinations for the death of at least three tourists in different locations across the province, as the latter were deemed to not comply with safety standards in providing services.

On Saturday, a tourist identified as 67-year-old Rozali died when a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized upon travelling to Lengkuas Island in Belitung regency. Rescuers were able to save the life of other tourists, who immediately received medical attention.

Another two tourists died on the same day while spending the Idul Fitri holiday in tourist destinations in the province. Alif, 8, drowned in a swimming pool in Pasir Padi Bay water park in Pangkal Pinang, while 25-year-old Shalian drowned after snorkeling in Ketawai Island, Central Bangka regency.

Bangka Belitung Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head, Mikron Antariksa, said tourist attraction managements had not followed safety procedures in providing services for tourists in order to make a bigger profit during Idul Fitri holiday.

"For example, they rent out their inflatable banana boats or jet skis until nighttime," Mikron said on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that he regretted such incidents, as the agency had issued warnings and provided training on safety procedures for tourist attraction managements across Bangka Belitung Islands.

"We advise the managements to check their equipment regularly so it doesn't break during the holiday season," Mikron said.

