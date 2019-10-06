Tourist deaths in Indonesian province caused by lack of safety standards: Officer

A local disaster mitigation agency officer in Bangka Belitung Islands blamed the managements of tourist destinations for the death of at least three tourists in different locations across the province, as the latter were deemed to not comply with safety standards in providing services.

On Saturday, a tourist identified as 67-year-old Rozali died when a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized upon travelling to Lengkuas Island in Belitung regency. Rescuers were able to save the life of other tourists, who immediately received medical attention.

Another two tourists died on the same day while spending the Idul Fitri holiday in tourist destinations in the province. Alif, 8, drowned in a swimming pool in Pasir Padi Bay water park in Pangkal Pinang, while 25-year-old Shalian drowned after snorkeling in Ketawai Island, Central Bangka regency.

Bangka Belitung Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head, Mikron Antariksa, said tourist attraction managements had not followed safety procedures in providing services for tourists in order to make a bigger profit during Idul Fitri holiday.