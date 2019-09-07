Tourist disappointed after Bali's 'gates of heaven' is less dramatic than expected

PHOTO: Pixabay
Gisela Swaragita
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Pura Penataran Agung Lempuyang in Karangasem, Bali has been a popular place to strike a pose at its Instagram-worthy gate in front of a pristine pool of water that reflects the sky above it. So beautiful, the spot has been dubbed the 'gates of heaven'.

However, upon arrival visitors may find no pristine pool of water reflecting the sky, unless they count a small puddle.

Fortune magazine editor Polina Marinova tweeted that her expectations were shattered when she found out that the sprawling pool of water in front of the gates was merely created by a sheet of glass used along a smartphone camera to take dramatic photos.

Marinova also posted a behind-the-scene picture of how photos of people at the temple gates are taken, in which a Balinese man squatted to get the perfect angle, while balancing a mirror under the lens of a smartphone camera with which he took the photos.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 8,000 retweets, around 13,000 likes and triggered more than 350 replies at the time of writing, discussing the pros and cons of the trick.

Among the reply, an account @ashwinvx posted a picture of him visiting the site, saying that there was actually a small puddle of water.

Many commenters blamed Instagram influencers for contributing to the over-exposure of the ancient prayer site, while others blame locals for commercializing their own culture.

Pura Lempuyang is located within the slope of Mount Lempuyang in Karangasem, Bali. It is considered one of the most highly regarded temples in Bali. The temple is one of the Sad Kahyangan (six sanctuaries of the world), which are the six holiest places of worship in Bali.

Nestled at a height of around 1,175 metres above sea level, the temple is reachable by climbing a steep staircase of more than 1,700 steps. Visitors can enjoy the surrounding cool forests, hordes of grey long-tailed macaques and several other temples along the way up.

