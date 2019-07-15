Tourist helicopter falls in Lombok, injuring four including foreigners

A tour helicopter reportedly crashed near Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara when it was about to land from a tour in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.

The crash happened in Kawo village in Central Lombok on Sunday afternoon, injuring four people including the Indonesian pilot. The three passengers, tourists from Germany, the UK and Chile, were also injured. Luka Marie from Germany was reported to have broken her leg in the crash, the police reported.

"It fell just outside the airport's fence, in Kawo village," said I Gusti Lanang Wiswananda, the spokesperson of the local search and rescue agency.

The pilot, Capt. Kustiyadi, was reported to be in a good condition, while passengers Nicholas Alexander from the UK and Donoso Lilo from Chile, were reported to have sustained minor injuries in the crash, West Nusa Tenggara Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Purnama said on Sunday.