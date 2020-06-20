Tourists banned from first wave of ‘travel bubbles’, says Thai health minister

The “travel bubble” scheme will open first to business groups and international-school teachers who can be easily tracked, not general tourists, said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday (June 19).

He was speaking after meeting with Japanese ambassador Nashida Kazuya. Japan is among the countries deemed at low risk for Covid-19 contagion that are being considered for the “travel bubbles”.

About 20,000 foreign businesspeople, Thai work permit holders, and international-school students and teachers have registered to return to Thailand, according to the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Meanwhile, Anutin said he was ready to be injected with a prototype vaccine for Covid-19 as part of medical trials. Several Thai research programmes are currently seeking a vaccine for the virus.