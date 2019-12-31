Tourists camp out on Thai mountain despite thundershowers and hail

Kitsiam Khongsatri, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park said this week that the thundershowers and hail storms that have hit Doi Inthanon since Saturday (Dec 28) have not stopped visitors determined to set up camp on the highest mountain in Chiang Mai province to witness the beautiful panoramic view as the sun rises.

"We have dispatched staff to check out tourists' tents on Doi Inthanon for any damage from the hail stones," he said.

"Furthermore, we have opened a large conference room at National Park Office in case it gets too wet and campers need a place to spend the night."

Kitsiam said that currently there are approximately 300 tents set up on Doi Inthanon and around 700 tourists who have preferred to sleep under canvas with only two opting to use the conference room.

Meanwhile, Wutthichai Somwiphat, chief of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park said that there were thundershowers in many areas of Chiang Mai plus hail in some areas, but the camping area of Doi Suthep-Pui had only seen a little rain.

"However, we have prepared emergency rain shelters for tourists," he said. "Most importantly, motorists should use extra caution when driving up and down the mountains, since the rains have caused the road to become slippery."