Tourists drown in lake while taking photos in Tangerang, Indonesia

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Two tourists have been found dead after drowning in Telaga Biru Lake in Cigaru village of Cisoka district, Tangerang regency, on Sunday.

Cisoka Police chief Adj. Comr. Uka Subakti said the men had been identified as Kiki Mulyana, 23, and Dede Kusyadi, 26, from Bandung, West Java. They were reportedly canoeing when the incident occurred.

"According to witness accounts, they came to Telaga Biru with four friends for recreation. They reportedly arrived at 9.30 a.m. and [Kiki and Dede] proceeded to enjoy the canoe facility," Uka said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Their friends, meanwhile, used other facilities and rested by the lake.

As Kiki and Dede reached the middle of the lake, Kiki reportedly stood up to pose, while Dede took pictures using his mobile phone.

"Kiki lost her balance and fell into the lake. Dede jumped to help Kiki, but unfortunately the canoe turned upside-down and caused them to drown," Uka explained.

Police officers, with the help of search and rescue officials, recovered Kiki's and Dede's bodies after an hour of searching in the afternoon of the same day.

"The bodies were rushed to Balaraja Hospital in Tangerang. The case is being investigated by Cisoka Police," Uka said.

