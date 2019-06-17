Tourists drown in lake while taking photos in Tangerang, Indonesia

Two tourists have been found dead after drowning in Telaga Biru Lake in Cigaru village of Cisoka district, Tangerang regency, on Sunday.

Cisoka Police chief Adj. Comr. Uka Subakti said the men had been identified as Kiki Mulyana, 23, and Dede Kusyadi, 26, from Bandung, West Java. They were reportedly canoeing when the incident occurred.

"According to witness accounts, they came to Telaga Biru with four friends for recreation. They reportedly arrived at 9.30 a.m. and [Kiki and Dede] proceeded to enjoy the canoe facility," Uka said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Their friends, meanwhile, used other facilities and rested by the lake.